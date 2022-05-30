O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.51 million shares of the O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $647.34, and it changed around $8.19 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.01B. ORLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $748.68, offering almost -15.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $519.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.78% since then. We note from O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 659.28K.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ORLY as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $8.98 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) trade information

Instantly ORLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 649.88 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.34% year-to-date, but still up 13.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is 3.86% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $744.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORLY is forecast to be at a low of $650.00 and a high of $806.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) estimates and forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.83 percent over the past six months and at a 5.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc. to make $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.23 billion and $3.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.70%. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.90% per year for the next five years.

ORLY Dividends

O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. shares, and 86.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.58%. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stock is held by 1,510 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 5.22 million shares worth $3.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.14% or 4.69 million shares worth $3.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $1.35 billion, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.