OR Stock Forecast 2022: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Remains Weak With A Upside Of 12.54%

In the last trading session, 0.72 million shares of the Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.64, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.45B. OR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.12, offering almost -29.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.54% since then. We note from Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

Instantly OR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.97 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is -6.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OR is forecast to be at a low of $14.03 and a high of $20.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.88 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.60%.

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares, and 74.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.43%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stock is held by 248 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 15.91 million shares worth $209.91 million.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, with 7.98% or 14.75 million shares worth $180.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.43 million shares worth $91.05 million, making up 4.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 5.41 million shares worth around $66.87 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.