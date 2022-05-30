OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.79 million shares of the OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.24, and it changed around $1.37 or 3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.37B. OMF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.51, offering almost -36.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.93% since then. We note from OneMain Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

OneMain Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OMF as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OneMain Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) trade information

Instantly OMF has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.25 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.59% year-to-date, but still up 7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is -5.04% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMF is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $87.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) estimates and forecasts

OneMain Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.63 percent over the past six months and at a -19.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $939.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc. to make $978.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.10%. OneMain Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.51% per year for the next five years.

OMF Dividends

OneMain Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.80. It is important to note, however, that the 8.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.68% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, and 82.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.88%. OneMain Holdings Inc. stock is held by 490 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 12.38 million shares worth $619.36 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.30% or 11.64 million shares worth $582.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.45 million shares worth $178.39 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $165.68 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.