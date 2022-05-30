Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.65 million shares of the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $470.76, and it changed around $3.33 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.66B. NOC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $490.82, offering almost -4.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $344.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.74% since then. We note from Northrop Grumman Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 990.34K.

Northrop Grumman Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NOC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $6.12 for the current quarter.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) trade information

Instantly NOC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 476.49 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.62% year-to-date, but still up 6.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is 5.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $487.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOC is forecast to be at a low of $377.00 and a high of $550.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) estimates and forecasts

Northrop Grumman Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.99 percent over the past six months and at a -3.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation to make $9.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%. Northrop Grumman Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 128.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.10% per year for the next five years.

NOC Dividends

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.92. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.56 per year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Northrop Grumman Corporation shares, and 84.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.58%. Northrop Grumman Corporation stock is held by 1,645 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 14.86 million shares worth $5.75 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.12% or 12.63 million shares worth $4.89 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.47 million shares worth $1.65 billion, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 4.41 million shares worth around $1.63 billion, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.