Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Shares Might Go Down -16.10% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.82 million shares of the Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.14, and it changed around $0.28 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. MWA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.37, offering almost -43.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.5% since then. We note from Mueller Water Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Mueller Water Products Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MWA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mueller Water Products Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) trade information

Instantly MWA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.15 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.69% year-to-date, but still up 5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is -0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MWA is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) estimates and forecasts

Mueller Water Products Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.47 percent over the past six months and at a 16.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $331.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Mueller Water Products Inc. to make $320.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%. Mueller Water Products Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MWA Dividends

Mueller Water Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Mueller Water Products Inc. shares, and 95.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.38%. Mueller Water Products Inc. stock is held by 331 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.16% of the shares, which is about 14.38 million shares worth $207.05 million.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc, with 8.13% or 12.77 million shares worth $183.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.49 million shares worth $64.63 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $57.17 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.