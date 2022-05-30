Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.5 million shares of the Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.59, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.23B. COOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.34, offering almost -20.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.07% since then. We note from Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 997.48K.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended COOP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) trade information

Instantly COOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.66 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.76% year-to-date, but still up 1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is -4.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COOP is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $69.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) estimates and forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.46 percent over the past six months and at a -58.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -88.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $431.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to make $434.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.50%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 418.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.54% per year for the next five years.

COOP Dividends

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 01.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.23% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares, and 91.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.76%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stock is held by 390 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.78% of the shares, which is about 10.18 million shares worth $465.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.99% or 8.13 million shares worth $371.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.19 million shares worth $191.22 million, making up 5.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $79.82 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.