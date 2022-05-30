Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 0.64 million shares of the Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $305.08, and it changed around $6.06 or 2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.55B. MOH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $350.19, offering almost -14.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $239.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.59% since then. We note from Molina Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 645.48K.

Molina Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MOH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.28 for the current quarter.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) trade information

Instantly MOH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 315.91 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) is -3.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $336.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOH is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $390.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) estimates and forecasts

Molina Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.33 percent over the past six months and at a 27.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Molina Healthcare Inc. to make $7.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.70%. Molina Healthcare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.32% per year for the next five years.

MOH Dividends

Molina Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Molina Healthcare Inc. shares, and 96.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.67%. Molina Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 782 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $1.73 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.10% or 5.34 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.41 million shares worth $765.81 million, making up 4.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $528.03 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.