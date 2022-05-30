Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.41B. MFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -34.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.04% since then. We note from Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) trade information

Instantly MFG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.42 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.67% year-to-date, but still up 2.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is -1.65% up in the 30-day period.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) estimates and forecasts

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.64 percent over the past six months and at a 5.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.30%. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 287.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.80% per year for the next five years.

MFG Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 2.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.63 per year.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.46%. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 18.94 million shares worth $48.3 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.06% or 7.93 million shares worth $20.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.