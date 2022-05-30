MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) Stock Forecast 2022: $38.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 0.84 million shares of the MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.45, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.52B. MDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.17, offering almost -24.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.22% since then. We note from MDU Resources Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

MDU Resources Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MDU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MDU Resources Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) trade information

Instantly MDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.45 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.99% year-to-date, but still up 3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is 3.23% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDU is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) estimates and forecasts

MDU Resources Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.93 percent over the past six months and at a 9.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MDU Resources Group Inc. to make $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.50%. MDU Resources Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.80% per year for the next five years.

MDU Dividends

MDU Resources Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.02 per year.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, and 70.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.21%. MDU Resources Group Inc. stock is held by 496 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.08% of the shares, which is about 22.54 million shares worth $695.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.78% or 17.85 million shares worth $475.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.13 million shares worth $238.9 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $178.57 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.