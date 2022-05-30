MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Shares Might Go Down -27.55% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.28, and it changed around $1.19 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.31B. MTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.33, offering almost -45.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.09% since then. We note from MasTec Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.77K.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) trade information

Instantly MTZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.99 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is 15.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $106.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTZ is forecast to be at a low of $96.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) estimates and forecasts

MasTec Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.75 percent over the past six months and at a -16.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect MasTec Inc. to make $2.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.96 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.50%. MasTec Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.53% per year for the next five years.

MTZ Dividends

MasTec Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.34% of MasTec Inc. shares, and 77.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.61%. MasTec Inc. stock is held by 539 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $489.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.68% or 5.07 million shares worth $468.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $188.18 million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $137.61 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.