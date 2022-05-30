Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.66, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $875.07M. MX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.90, offering almost -36.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.43% since then. We note from Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.55K.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) trade information

Instantly MX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.86 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is 9.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) estimates and forecasts

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.43 percent over the past six months and at a -19.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 35.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $101.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation to make $111.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.88 million and $126.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.70%. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -3.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.00% per year for the next five years.

MX Dividends

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.50% of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 73.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.36%. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 163 institutions, with Toronado Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 2.52 million shares worth $52.92 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with 5.12% or 2.3 million shares worth $48.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Small Cap Value II Fd and Arbitrage Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $16.19 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Arbitrage Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $13.23 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.