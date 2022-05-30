Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $87.99, and it changed around $2.21 or 2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.92B. LITE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.90, offering almost -23.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $77.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.13% since then. We note from Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LITE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) trade information

Instantly LITE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.17 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) is 5.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LITE is forecast to be at a low of $94.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) estimates and forecasts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.35 percent over the past six months and at a -6.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $397.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. to make $416.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 148.90%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 190.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.90% per year for the next five years.

LITE Dividends

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.95%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock is held by 632 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.28% of the shares, which is about 9.85 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.50% or 6.55 million shares worth $693.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $234.62 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $203.57 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.