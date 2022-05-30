Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC).

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.66, and it changed around $1.75 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.46B. TTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.68, offering almost -39.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $74.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.13% since then. We note from The Toro Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 551.20K.

The Toro Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TTC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Toro Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter.

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) trade information

Instantly TTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.66 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.27% year-to-date, but still up 9.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) is 0.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTC is forecast to be at a low of $108.00 and a high of $108.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Toro Company (TTC) estimates and forecasts

The Toro Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.21 percent over the past six months and at a 11.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect The Toro Company to make $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.90%. The Toro Company earnings are expected to increase by 24.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.20% per year for the next five years.

TTC Dividends

The Toro Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.18 per year.

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of The Toro Company shares, and 88.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.71%. The Toro Company stock is held by 613 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.11% of the shares, which is about 10.57 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.11% or 10.57 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.74 million shares worth $373.26 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $301.98 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.