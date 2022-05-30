Let’s Talk About How Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.59 million shares of the Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.61, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.12B. OSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.98, offering almost -44.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $85.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.8% since then. We note from Oshkosh Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 671.93K.

Oshkosh Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended OSK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Oshkosh Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) trade information

Instantly OSK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 94.70 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.83% year-to-date, but still up 4.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is -1.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSK is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $126.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) estimates and forecasts

Oshkosh Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.08 percent over the past six months and at a 18.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 121.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Oshkosh Corporation to make $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.21 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.50%. Oshkosh Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -98.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.53% per year for the next five years.

OSK Dividends

Oshkosh Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Oshkosh Corporation shares, and 95.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.66%. Oshkosh Corporation stock is held by 576 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.64% of the shares, which is about 6.34 million shares worth $714.52 million.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, with 8.81% or 5.8 million shares worth $653.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $216.28 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $216.79 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.