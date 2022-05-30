Let’s Talk About How Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2265.98, and it changed around $44.47 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.25B. BKNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2715.66, offering almost -19.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1796.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.72% since then. We note from Booking Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 466.56K.

Booking Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BKNG as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Booking Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $17.28 for the current quarter.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) trade information

Instantly BKNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2,274.17 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.55% year-to-date, but still up 7.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is -2.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2739.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKNG is forecast to be at a low of $1890.00 and a high of $3340.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) estimates and forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.12 percent over the past six months and at a 120.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 777.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. to make $6.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.00%. Booking Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 52.17% per year for the next five years.

BKNG Dividends

Booking Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.26%. Booking Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,957 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.74% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $7.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.59% or 2.68 million shares worth $6.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.17 million shares worth $2.8 billion, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $2.09 billion, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.