Let’s Get Started On The Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.61 million shares of the Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.40, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. OFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.51, offering almost -11.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.81% since then. We note from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 747.99K.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OFC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) trade information

Instantly OFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.77 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.04% year-to-date, but still up 2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is -0.98% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OFC is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) estimates and forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.26 percent over the past six months and at a 2.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to make $148.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $144.42 million and $146.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 83.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust earnings are expected to increase by -23.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.20% per year for the next five years.

OFC Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 4.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.02 per year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares, and 105.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust stock is held by 387 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.10% of the shares, which is about 16.97 million shares worth $484.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.72% or 16.55 million shares worth $462.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.36 million shares worth $135.38 million, making up 4.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $83.99 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.