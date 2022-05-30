Let’s Get Started On The Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.58 million shares of the Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.14, and it changed around $4.75 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. CBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.87, offering almost 2.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.31% since then. We note from Cabot Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.34K.

Cabot Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CBT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cabot Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) trade information

Instantly CBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.25 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.26% year-to-date, but still up 11.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is 15.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBT is forecast to be at a low of $74.00 and a high of $88.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) estimates and forecasts

Cabot Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.17 percent over the past six months and at a 21.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $995.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cabot Corporation to make $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%. Cabot Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 199.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.68% per year for the next five years.

CBT Dividends

Cabot Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Cabot Corporation shares, and 98.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.94%. Cabot Corporation stock is held by 386 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 6.93 million shares worth $474.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.18% or 5.75 million shares worth $322.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $159.62 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $90.71 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.