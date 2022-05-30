Let’s Get Started On The Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.8 million shares of the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.72, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59B. ARCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.44, offering almost -9.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.91% since then. We note from Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ARCO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

Instantly ARCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.83 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.42% year-to-date, but still up 2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is 4.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.40 percent over the past six months and at a 83.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $732.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. to make $679.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $559.84 million and $556.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.90%.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.88% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, and 65.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.90%. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 19.53 million shares worth $113.85 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, with 13.79% or 17.99 million shares worth $104.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 11.09 million shares worth $71.63 million, making up 8.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $65.42 million, which represents about 7.76% of the total shares outstanding.