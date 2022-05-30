Let’s Discuss The Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.45 million shares of the Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.70, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. FOCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.13, offering almost -83.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.94% since then. We note from Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.89K.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FOCS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.1 for the current quarter.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) trade information

Instantly FOCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.61 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is -5.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOCS is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) estimates and forecasts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.46 percent over the past six months and at a 17.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $528.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. to make $542.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $425.36 million and $445.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.40%. Focus Financial Partners Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -68.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

FOCS Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares, and 100.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.57%. Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock is held by 314 institutions, with Stone Point Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.55% of the shares, which is about 16.05 million shares worth $958.44 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 9.45% or 6.17 million shares worth $368.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.13 million shares worth $186.65 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $81.31 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.