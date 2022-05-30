Let’s Discuss The Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $121.00, and it changed around $1.71 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.58B. FERG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.67, offering almost -51.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $111.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.6% since then. We note from Ferguson plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.61K.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) trade information

Instantly FERG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 121.23 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.55% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) is -5.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $173.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FERG is forecast to be at a low of $127.62 and a high of $248.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ferguson plc (FERG) estimates and forecasts

Ferguson plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.26 percent over the past six months and at a 29.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.20%.

FERG Dividends

Ferguson plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Ferguson plc shares, and 74.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.05%. Ferguson plc stock is held by 724 institutions, with Trian Fund Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.30% of the shares, which is about 11.4 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.20% or 9.05 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.88 million shares worth $457.16 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $368.2 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.