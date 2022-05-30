Let’s Discuss The Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.97, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. AROC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.91, offering almost 0.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.89% since then. We note from Archrock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Archrock Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AROC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Archrock Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) trade information

Instantly AROC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.98 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.29% year-to-date, but still up 8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is 10.53% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AROC is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) estimates and forecasts

Archrock Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.98 percent over the past six months and at a 29.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%. Archrock Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 138.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -12.91% per year for the next five years.

AROC Dividends

Archrock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.58. It is important to note, however, that the 5.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.27 per year.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.77% of Archrock Inc. shares, and 81.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.56%. Archrock Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.63% of the shares, which is about 24.25 million shares worth $223.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.57% or 16.4 million shares worth $122.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.41 million shares worth $79.45 million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held roughly 6.98 million shares worth around $58.28 million, which represents about 4.50% of the total shares outstanding.