Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.37 million shares of the Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.57, and it changed around $0.92 or 2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.91B. LAZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.00, offering almost -49.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.27% since then. We note from Lazard Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.08K.

Lazard Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LAZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lazard Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) trade information

Instantly LAZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.60 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.47% year-to-date, but still up 5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is 4.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZ is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) estimates and forecasts

Lazard Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.31 percent over the past six months and at a -15.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $697.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Lazard Ltd to make $675.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $660.53 million and $714.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Lazard Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 31.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.30% per year for the next five years.

LAZ Dividends

Lazard Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 5.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Lazard Ltd shares, and 69.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.58%. Lazard Ltd stock is held by 322 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $487.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.63% or 9.73 million shares worth $424.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ariel Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.35 million shares worth $146.07 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $132.68 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.