Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $98.77, and it changed around $2.8 or 2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.74B. LAMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $124.32, offering almost -25.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.75% since then. We note from Lamar Advertising Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 506.26K.

Lamar Advertising Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LAMR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lamar Advertising Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) trade information

Instantly LAMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 98.77 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.57% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) is -13.47% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAMR is forecast to be at a low of $112.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) estimates and forecasts

Lamar Advertising Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.89 percent over the past six months and at a 10.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $490 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lamar Advertising Company to make $515 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $445.05 million and $476.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.60%. Lamar Advertising Company earnings are expected to increase by 58.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

LAMR Dividends

Lamar Advertising Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.25 per year.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of Lamar Advertising Company shares, and 92.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.69%. Lamar Advertising Company stock is held by 577 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.98% of the shares, which is about 13.04 million shares worth $1.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.02% or 7.85 million shares worth $911.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $458.59 million, making up 4.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $324.98 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.