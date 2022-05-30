Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $25.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.16, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. KRP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.70, offering almost -2.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.81% since then. We note from Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 376.67K.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KRP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) trade information

Instantly KRP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.70 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.57% year-to-date, but still up 7.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) is 10.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRP is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 725.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 650.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP to make $52.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.24 million and $31.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by 107.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.31% per year for the next five years.

KRP Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.79. It is important to note, however, that the 9.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.06 per year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.14% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares, and 37.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.18%. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stock is held by 115 institutions, with Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 5.36 million shares worth $87.12 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.84% or 2.2 million shares worth $30.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $21.24 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $14.55 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.