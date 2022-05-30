Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.96, and it changed around $1.31 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.08B. KRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.06, offering almost -27.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.1% since then. We note from Kilroy Realty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 848.02K.

Kilroy Realty Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KRC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) trade information

Instantly KRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.18 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.77% year-to-date, but still up 6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) is -15.36% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRC is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) estimates and forecasts

Kilroy Realty Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.46 percent over the past six months and at a 15.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $258.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corporation to make $261.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.5 million and $228.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.50%.

KRC Dividends

Kilroy Realty Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.70 per year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Kilroy Realty Corporation shares, and 108.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.10%. Kilroy Realty Corporation stock is held by 472 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.77% of the shares, which is about 16.07 million shares worth $1.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.88% or 12.7 million shares worth $970.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $320.1 million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $219.9 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.