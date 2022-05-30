Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.24, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90B. KW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.30, offering almost -19.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.72% since then. We note from Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 501.09K.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) trade information

Instantly KW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.38 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.06% year-to-date, but still up 3.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) is -9.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) estimates and forecasts

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.02 percent over the past six months and at a -50.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -97.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $123.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. to make $129.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $97.08 million and $106.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 194.60%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 237.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

KW Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.98% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares, and 90.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.92%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stock is held by 300 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.19% of the shares, which is about 18.18 million shares worth $434.15 million.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, with 9.67% or 13.32 million shares worth $318.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.05 million shares worth $135.81 million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $82.27 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.