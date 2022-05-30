It’s Easy To Bet On Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.85 million shares of the Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $145.23, and it changed around $3.97 or 2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.97B. KEYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $209.08, offering almost -43.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $127.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.91% since then. We note from Keysight Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Keysight Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KEYS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) trade information

Instantly KEYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 145.25 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $186.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KEYS is forecast to be at a low of $151.00 and a high of $222.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) estimates and forecasts

Keysight Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.11 percent over the past six months and at a 13.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc. to make $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.70%. Keysight Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.91% per year for the next five years.

KEYS Dividends

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, and 86.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.39%. Keysight Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,258 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.10% of the shares, which is about 20.19 million shares worth $4.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.02% or 18.23 million shares worth $2.88 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $1.07 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $849.43 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.