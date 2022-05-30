It’s Easy To Bet On ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $227.30, and it changed around $9.66 or 4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.69B. ICLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $313.00, offering almost -37.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $199.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.45% since then. We note from ICON Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.44K.

ICON Public Limited Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ICLR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ICON Public Limited Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.83 for the current quarter.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) trade information

Instantly ICLR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 228.25 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.61% year-to-date, but still up 5.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is 1.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $278.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICLR is forecast to be at a low of $250.00 and a high of $315.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) estimates and forecasts

ICON Public Limited Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.43 percent over the past six months and at a 21.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect ICON Public Limited Company to make $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $855.94 million and $1.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 126.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.50%. ICON Public Limited Company earnings are expected to increase by -63.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.61% per year for the next five years.

ICLR Dividends

ICON Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of ICON Public Limited Company shares, and 97.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.93%. ICON Public Limited Company stock is held by 751 institutions, with WCM Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 6.81 million shares worth $1.66 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 8.25% or 6.57 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $807.36 million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $361.67 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.