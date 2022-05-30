It’s Easy To Bet On Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.67 million shares of the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.60, and it changed around $0.64 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.78B. ALSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.40, offering almost -9.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.8% since then. We note from Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 814.29K.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ALSN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) trade information

Instantly ALSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.70 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.94% year-to-date, but still up 5.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is 3.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALSN is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) estimates and forecasts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.17 percent over the past six months and at a 24.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $691.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. to make $689.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.58% per year for the next five years.

ALSN Dividends

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.59 per year.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares, and 102.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.05%. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock is held by 416 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.11% of the shares, which is about 15.64 million shares worth $568.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.90% or 12.52 million shares worth $455.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark Select Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.49 million shares worth $163.21 million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $143.72 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.