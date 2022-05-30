Is Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.51 million shares of the Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.74, and it changed around $1.04 or 2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. MNRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.30, offering almost -36.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.47% since then. We note from Monro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.22K.

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) trade information

Instantly MNRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.87 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.07% year-to-date, but still up 23.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) is 3.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) estimates and forecasts

Monro Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.03 percent over the past six months and at a -30.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $324.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Monro Inc. to make $349.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $305.49 million and $328.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.40%. Monro Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 79.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

MNRO Dividends

Monro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of Monro Inc. shares, and 105.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.88%. Monro Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.71% of the shares, which is about 5.27 million shares worth $233.61 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 13.14% or 4.41 million shares worth $256.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $117.31 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $59.95 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.