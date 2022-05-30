Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE: KEX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.37 million shares of the Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.37, and it changed around $1.23 or 1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.04B. KEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.08, offering almost -9.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.41% since then. We note from Kirby Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.54K.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) trade information

Instantly KEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.44 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.06% year-to-date, but still up 8.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

Kirby Corporation (KEX) estimates and forecasts

Kirby Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.42 percent over the past six months and at a 282.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 170.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 294.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $673.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kirby Corporation to make $749.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $559.62 million and $598.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.00%. Kirby Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 9.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

KEX Dividends

Kirby Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Kirby Corporation shares, and 100.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.94%. Kirby Corporation stock is held by 370 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $323.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.33% or 5.02 million shares worth $362.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $167.0 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $130.0 million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.