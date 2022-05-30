Is IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $192.14, and it changed around $3.03 or 1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.37B. IEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $240.33, offering almost -25.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $179.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.68% since then. We note from IDEX Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 471.66K.

IDEX Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended IEX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IDEX Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) trade information

Instantly IEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 192.29 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.69% year-to-date, but still up 3.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) is -1.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $226.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IEX is forecast to be at a low of $205.00 and a high of $275.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) estimates and forecasts

IDEX Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.80 percent over the past six months and at a 22.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $764 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect IDEX Corporation to make $759.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $689.54 million and $712.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.70%. IDEX Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 19.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

IEX Dividends

IDEX Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of IDEX Corporation shares, and 104.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.14%. IDEX Corporation stock is held by 871 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.51% of the shares, which is about 8.75 million shares worth $2.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.98% or 6.06 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $510.94 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $453.24 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.