Is Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.66 million shares of the Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $278.49, and it changed around $4.16 or 1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.15B. AMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $332.37, offering almost -19.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $236.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.13% since then. We note from Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.96K.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.93 for the current quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) trade information

Instantly AMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 280.14 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.68% year-to-date, but still up 8.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is 2.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $337.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMP is forecast to be at a low of $275.00 and a high of $364.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) estimates and forecasts

Ameriprise Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.54 percent over the past six months and at a 12.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ameriprise Financial Inc. to make $3.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%. Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.39% per year for the next five years.

AMP Dividends

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares, and 86.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.65%. Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock is held by 1,342 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 13.38 million shares worth $4.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.82% or 8.59 million shares worth $2.58 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $959.25 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $763.25 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.