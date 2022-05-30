Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.71, and it changed around $1.95 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70B. IRDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.95, offering almost -26.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.03% since then. We note from Iridium Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.69K.

Iridium Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IRDM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iridium Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) trade information

Instantly IRDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.71 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.25% year-to-date, but still up 7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is 4.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRDM is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) estimates and forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.71 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $166.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. to make $173.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.92 million and $289.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.80%. Iridium Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

IRDM Dividends

Iridium Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.15% of Iridium Communications Inc. shares, and 82.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.22%. Iridium Communications Inc. stock is held by 414 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 15.74 million shares worth $634.64 million.

BAMCO Inc., with 10.47% or 13.4 million shares worth $553.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.9 million shares worth $326.19 million, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $176.18 million, which represents about 3.48% of the total shares outstanding.