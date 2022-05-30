Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.25, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. NGVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.58, offering almost -26.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.84% since then. We note from Ingevity Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 208.32K.

Ingevity Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NGVT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ingevity Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) trade information

Instantly NGVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.89 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.02% year-to-date, but still up 3.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) is 15.56% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGVT is forecast to be at a low of $74.00 and a high of $112.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) estimates and forecasts

Ingevity Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.45 percent over the past six months and at a 13.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $409.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ingevity Corporation to make $422.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $337.64 million and $348.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.80%. Ingevity Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -32.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.20% per year for the next five years.

NGVT Dividends

Ingevity Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of Ingevity Corporation shares, and 96.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.54%. Ingevity Corporation stock is held by 375 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.02% of the shares, which is about 4.66 million shares worth $298.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.88% or 3.83 million shares worth $274.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $80.39 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $72.02 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.