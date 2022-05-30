If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON)

In the last trading session, 0.33 million shares of the Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.14, and it changed around $1.25 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.64B. SON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.93, offering almost -16.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.12% since then. We note from Sonoco Products Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.50K.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) trade information

Instantly SON has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.14 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.16% year-to-date, but still up 5.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) is -4.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

Sonoco Products Company (SON) estimates and forecasts

Sonoco Products Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.75 percent over the past six months and at a 51.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sonoco Products Company to make $1.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.38 billion and $1.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.20%. Sonoco Products Company earnings are expected to increase by -141.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.79% per year for the next five years.

SON Dividends

Sonoco Products Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Sonoco Products Company shares, and 78.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.87%. Sonoco Products Company stock is held by 546 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $687.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.69% or 10.42 million shares worth $603.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.54 million shares worth $257.17 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $161.77 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.