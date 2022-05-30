If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH)

In the last trading session, 0.63 million shares of the Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.71, and it changed around $1.64 or 3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56B. MEOH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.79, offering almost -11.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.61% since then. We note from Methanex Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 456.84K.

Methanex Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MEOH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Methanex Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) trade information

Instantly MEOH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.71 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.22% year-to-date, but still up 4.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEOH is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $69.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) estimates and forecasts

Methanex Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.22 percent over the past six months and at a 19.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 219.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $982.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Methanex Corporation to make $998.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $581.26 million and $811.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 116.20%. Methanex Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 407.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.70% per year for the next five years.

MEOH Dividends

Methanex Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.58. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.61 per year.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Methanex Corporation shares, and 77.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.95%. Methanex Corporation stock is held by 252 institutions, with M&G Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.13% of the shares, which is about 14.72 million shares worth $582.04 million.

FIL LTD, with 11.92% or 8.71 million shares worth $344.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $95.55 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $78.63 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.