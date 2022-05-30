If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.45 million shares of the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.35, and it changed around $0.95 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.76B. AEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.49, offering almost -7.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.41% since then. We note from American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 574.78K.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AEL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) trade information

Instantly AEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.48 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.24% year-to-date, but still up 9.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is 4.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEL is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) estimates and forecasts

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.34 percent over the past six months and at a 4.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $565.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding Company to make $571.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.20%.

AEL Dividends

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares, and 101.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.18%. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock is held by 344 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.07% of the shares, which is about 15.89 million shares worth $634.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.31% or 13.32 million shares worth $531.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.9 million shares worth $235.48 million, making up 6.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $100.46 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.