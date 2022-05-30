How To Invest In Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.52, and it changed around $1.83 or 2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.25B. WH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.86, offering almost -16.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.98% since then. We note from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 759.87K.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) trade information

Instantly WH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.96 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.18% year-to-date, but still up 7.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) is -11.23% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) estimates and forecasts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.62 percent over the past six months and at a 12.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $354.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. to make $393.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $406 million and $462.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.60%.

WH Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, and 91.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.55%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is held by 573 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 8.54 million shares worth $765.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.28% or 8.54 million shares worth $765.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $237.32 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $217.09 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.