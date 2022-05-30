Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.5 million shares of the Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.62, and it changed around $0.25 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.21B. HLMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.46, offering almost -15.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.12% since then. We note from Hillman Solutions Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Hillman Solutions Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HLMN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

Instantly HLMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.63 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.09% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is -2.11% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLMN is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.40 percent over the past six months and at a -49.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 550.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $404.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp. to make $405.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $375.71 million and $359.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, and 93.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.95%. Hillman Solutions Corp. stock is held by 153 institutions, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.71% of the shares, which is about 71.95 million shares worth $854.8 million.

Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC, with 0.78% or 15.16 million shares worth $163.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.96 million shares worth $53.3 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $42.54 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.