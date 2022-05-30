HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.33 million shares of the HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $144.24, and it changed around $3.61 or 2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.05B. HEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $159.29, offering almost -10.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $122.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.77% since then. We note from HEICO Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 367.21K.

HEICO Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HEI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HEICO Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) trade information

Instantly HEI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 144.32 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEI is forecast to be at a low of $135.00 and a high of $182.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) estimates and forecasts

HEICO Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.67 percent over the past six months and at a 19.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $531.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect HEICO Corporation to make $550.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.50%. HEICO Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -3.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.40% per year for the next five years.

HEI Dividends

HEICO Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.14 per year.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.71% of HEICO Corporation shares, and 72.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.51%. HEICO Corporation stock is held by 611 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 5.61 million shares worth $861.77 million.

Capital World Investors, with 6.39% or 3.48 million shares worth $502.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $438.52 million, making up 5.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $344.97 million, which represents about 4.29% of the total shares outstanding.