GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.78 million shares of the GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.76, and it changed around $1.11 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.16B. GXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.92, offering almost -93.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.65% since then. We note from GXO Logistics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

Instantly GXO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.35 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.71% year-to-date, but still up 3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) is -11.31% up in the 30-day period.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) estimates and forecasts

GXO Logistics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.76 percent over the past six months and at a 34.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc. to make $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

GXO Logistics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 589.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.90% per year for the next five years.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of GXO Logistics Inc. shares, and 87.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.08%. GXO Logistics Inc. stock is held by 619 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.72% of the shares, which is about 11.16 million shares worth $796.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.93% or 10.25 million shares worth $931.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $296.24 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $262.23 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.