Grupo Televisa S.A.B.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of TV Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.88 million shares of the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.92, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.58B. TV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.06, offering almost -51.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.87% since then. We note from Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TV as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Instantly TV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.94 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.87% year-to-date, but still up 8.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is 7.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TV is forecast to be at a low of $9.28 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.37 percent over the past six months and at a -60.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -540.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $990.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Grupo Televisa S.A.B. to make $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. earnings are expected to increase by 578.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, and 45.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.85%. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.70% of the shares, which is about 65.86 million shares worth $617.11 million.

Harris Associates L.P., with 11.70% or 65.86 million shares worth $617.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 46.38 million shares worth $434.59 million, making up 8.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held roughly 26.97 million shares worth around $252.75 million, which represents about 4.79% of the total shares outstanding.