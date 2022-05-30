Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.23, and it changed around $0.17 or 4.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.71B. AVAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.30, offering almost -25.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.42% since then. We note from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.79K.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AVAL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) trade information

Instantly AVAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.32 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.58% year-to-date, but still up 4.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) is 0.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVAL is forecast to be at a low of $4.05 and a high of $7.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.46 percent over the past six months and at a -8.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 187.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 billion and $1.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.85%.

AVAL Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 6.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.46%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 1.19 million shares worth $6.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.26% or 0.94 million shares worth $4.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $3.34 million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.57 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.