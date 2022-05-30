GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.62 million shares of the GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.70, and it changed around $0.96 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.51B. GFL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.71, offering almost -42.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.6% since then. We note from GFL Environmental Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

GFL Environmental Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GFL as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Instantly GFL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.77 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.89% year-to-date, but still up 4.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is -4.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFL is forecast to be at a low of $26.50 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.46 percent over the past six months and at a 11.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. to make $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.20%.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.63% of GFL Environmental Inc. shares, and 95.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.81%. GFL Environmental Inc. stock is held by 313 institutions, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.29% of the shares, which is about 53.78 million shares worth $1.75 billion.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with 13.22% or 43.66 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Canada Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.63 million shares worth $106.2 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $118.94 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.