Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)

In the last trading session, 0.75 million shares of the SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.62, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00B. SLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.65, offering almost -36.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.64% since then. We note from SL Green Realty Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 828.51K.

SL Green Realty Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended SLG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

Instantly SLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.17 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.26% year-to-date, but still up 3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is -13.72% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLG is forecast to be at a low of $66.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.45 percent over the past six months and at a 2.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $160.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. to make $164.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.61 million and $155.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%. SL Green Realty Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 37.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.84% per year for the next five years.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.73. It is important to note, however, that the 5.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.43 per year.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares, and 87.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.01%. SL Green Realty Corp. stock is held by 465 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.65% of the shares, which is about 9.39 million shares worth $693.99 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.29% or 9.16 million shares worth $743.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $232.41 million, making up 5.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $134.55 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.