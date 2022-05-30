Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $396.91, and it changed around $13.48 or 3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.23B. CTAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $461.44, offering almost -16.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $345.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.0% since then. We note from Cintas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 494.09K.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) trade information

Instantly CTAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 397.50 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.44% year-to-date, but still up 9.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is -3.36% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) estimates and forecasts

Cintas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.33 percent over the past six months and at a 9.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Cintas Corporation to make $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Cintas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.90% per year for the next five years.

CTAS Dividends

Cintas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.80. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.00 per year.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.04% of Cintas Corporation shares, and 67.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.45%. Cintas Corporation stock is held by 1,283 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $4.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.90% or 7.06 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $1.11 billion, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $880.82 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.