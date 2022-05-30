Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Westlake Corporation Stocks (NYSE: WLK)

In the last trading session, 0.71 million shares of the Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.00, and it changed around $3.55 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.48B. WLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.19, offering almost -6.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.86% since then. We note from Westlake Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 772.27K.

Westlake Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended WLK as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Westlake Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $5.97 for the current quarter.

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) trade information

Instantly WLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 132.13 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.90% year-to-date, but still up 4.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is 1.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WLK is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $170.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) estimates and forecasts

Westlake Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.10 percent over the past six months and at a 39.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Westlake Corporation to make $3.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.50%. Westlake Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 506.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.90% per year for the next five years.

WLK Dividends

Westlake Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.19. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.30 per year.

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.20% of Westlake Corporation shares, and 28.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.34%. Westlake Corporation stock is held by 448 institutions, with Victory Capital Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 4.04 million shares worth $498.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.16% or 4.05 million shares worth $393.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $285.1 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $88.15 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.