Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN)

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.29, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.21B. TCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.23, offering almost -40.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.92% since then. We note from Tricon Residential Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 996.96K.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) trade information

Instantly TCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.57 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.57% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) is -18.23% down in the 30-day period.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) estimates and forecasts

Tricon Residential Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.46 percent over the past six months and at a -73.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tricon Residential Inc. to make $142.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.90%.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 2.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.43 per year.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Tricon Residential Inc. shares, and 72.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.32%. Tricon Residential Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.43% of the shares, which is about 20.35 million shares worth $323.08 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 6.91% or 18.86 million shares worth $288.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.24 million shares worth $95.3 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $38.2 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.