Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX)

In the last trading session, 0.89 million shares of the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $145.39, and it changed around $3.74 or 2.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.63B. DGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.16, offering almost -19.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $125.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.49% since then. We note from Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) trade information

Instantly DGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 145.40 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.96% year-to-date, but still up 3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is 7.04% up in the 30-day period.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) estimates and forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.17 percent over the past six months and at a -34.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -49.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to make $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.00%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 48.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.70% per year for the next five years.

DGX Dividends

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.87 per year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, and 95.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.92%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock is held by 1,253 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.40% of the shares, which is about 13.38 million shares worth $2.31 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.91% or 12.81 million shares worth $1.75 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.49 million shares worth $603.21 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $479.91 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.